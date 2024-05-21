NBA All-Star Being Sued For Allegedly Running Over Child's Foot
LaMelo Ball is one of the best (and most popular) young stars in the NBA.
The 22-year-old is coming off a season where he averaged 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 22 games.
On Tuesday, Joe Bruno of WSOCTV reported that Ball (and the Hornets) are being sued.
Via Bruno: "An 11-year-old was waiting outside the Spectrum Center after the Hornets' Purple and Teal Day. He wanted an autograph from LaMelo Ball
His mom says Ball didn't sign anything. He sped off in his car and drove over the 11-year-old's foot, breaking it.
A lawsuit has been filed"
Via Bruno: "The family's attorney says they would have filed a claim with Ball's insurance to pay his medical bills but the police report is missing information on Ball's insurer."
There will likely be more updates on the alleged incident over the next months.
Ball was the third pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and made the All-Star Game in 2022.
His career averages are 20.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range in 184 games.
He has yet to play in an NBA playoff game.
The Hornets finished this past season as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-61 record.
They have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous eight seasons (2016 was their last appearance).