NBA Champion Has A Bold Trade Idea For The Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are always one most of the talked about teams in the league.
This summer, they will have a lot of questions about the future of the roster.
Recently, NBA Champion Nick Young made a bold suggestion that the team should try to make a deal for New Orleans Pelicans star C.J. McCollum.
His post on X had nearly 400 likes and over 90,000 impressions in less than 12 hours.
Young wrote: "Lakers go get cj from the pelicans pls"
McCollum is coming off another productive year for New Orleans where he averaged 20.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 42.9% from the three-point range in 66 games.
However, the Pelicans were swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round.
At 32, McCollum is still in the middle of his prime, so he would be an excellent addition to Los Angeles.
That said, it's unclear how much the Lakers would have to give up to get a player of his caliber.
Prior to getting traded to New Orleans, McCollum spent the first eight and a half seasons of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Lakers finished the season as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record (they beat the Pelicans in the play-in tournament).
They lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
In 2020, the Lakers won the NBA Championship, and they also reached the Conference Finals in 2023.