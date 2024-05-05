NBA Champion Makes Clear Statement About Anthony Edwards
On Saturday evening, Anthony Edwards led the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 106-99 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.
The Nuggets had been 36-8 at home in Denver (before the loss).
Edwards went off for 43 points, seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 17/29 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
Many people on social media were talking about the brilliance of Edwards, and one person who sent out a post was Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce.
His post had nearly 3,000 likes and over 150,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.
Pierce wrote: "I’m not sure what’s developing with this kid Anthony Edwards I just know Im liking it"
Pierce is one of the best players of all time, so that is high praise for Edwards coming from a Hall of Famer.
The former UGA star is only on his fourth season in the NBA, but has garnered the entire league's attention with how well he has played in the 2024 postseason.
After winning Game 1 (and sweeping the Phoenix Suns in the first round), the Timberwolves are now a perfect 5-0 in the playoffs.
The Timberwolves are the third seed in the Western Conference and had a 56-26 record.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Dallas Mavericks.
Game 2 will be on Monday evening (also in Denver, Colorado).