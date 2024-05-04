NBA Champion Rips James Harden And Paul George
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Clippers had their season come to an end when they lost to the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 114-101 in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.
The team was playing without two-time NBA Champion Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George and James Harden were unable to step up in his absence.
After the game, NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins sent out a post on X that had over 3,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
Perkins wrote: "As expected PG and Harden folded like Futons! But that’s what Futons do… like I said Mavs in 6!!! Carry the hell on…"
Harden finished the game with 16 points, seven rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and one block while shooting 5/16 from the field and 0/6 from the three-point range.
Meanwhile, George put up 18 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block while shooting 6/18 from the field and 2/10 from the three-point range.
Harden had been in his first season with the team after getting traded (via the Philadelphia 76ers) at the beginning of the season.
The Clippers have now lost in the first round in each of the previous two seasons (and missed the 2022 NBA playoffs).
They will enter a very significant offseason, as Harden will become a free agent, and George has a player option for the 2024-25 season.
As for the Mavs, they are headed to the second round where they will face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder.