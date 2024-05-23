Fastbreak

NBA Legend Charles Barkley Predicts Winner Of Mavs-Timberwolves Series

Charles Barkely predicted the winner of the series.

Ben Stinar

Feb 28, 1996: Minneapolis, MN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Phoenix Suns forward Charles Barkley (34) in action against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports
On Wednesday evening, the Minneosta Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks are playing Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals at the Target Center (in Minnesota).

Before the game, NBA legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Charles Barkley spoke about the series on the NBA on TNT (and predicted the winner).

Barkley: "I'm changing my pick. I'm going with the Mavs to win this series. I got caught up in the moment after the game because the Wolves were great against Denver. I think this is a game of matchups, and I'm switching my pick to the Mavs."

The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.

They beat the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

May 18, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game six of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
This is the second time in the previous three seasons that the franchise has been to the Conference Finals (they missed the 2023 playoffs).

The Mavs have done an excellent job of surrounding Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving with the right role players.

As for the Timberwolves, they are the third seed in the Westrern Conference with a 56-26 record.

They defeated the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

This is the third straight season the Timberwolves have been to the postseason, but it's their first time out of the first round in that span.

May 19, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) is interviewed following the game against the Denver Nuggets in game seven of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Indiana Pacers.

