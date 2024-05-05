Fastbreak

NBA Legend Dwight Howard Makes Bold Statement About Timberwolves-Nuggets Series

NBA legend Dwight Howard sent out a post on X after Game 1.

Ben Stinar



On Saturday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Denver Nuggets by a score of 106-99 in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.

The Nuggets were unable to slow down Anthony Edwards, who had 43 points while shooting 17/29 from the field.

In addition, the Timberwolves shot an outstanding 52.4% from the field and 40.7% from the three-point range as a team.

On Sunday morning, NBA legend Dwight Howard sent out a bold post on X that had over 8,000 likes and 1.3 million impressions in less than 12 hours.

Howard wrote: "Minesota in 5 , this just like before! 3 bigs to rotate and contain him and AE like Bron out there 🤯🔥"

The Timberwolves are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.

However, the Nuggets are coming off a season where they won the NBA Championship, so the Timberwolves winning the series win five games would be a huge surprise.




With how well Edwards has played to start the NBA playoffs, anything is possible, as the Timberwolves look like a legitimate title contender.

They swept the Phoenix Suns in the first round, the Timberwolves are 5-0 to start the postseason.

Game 2 against the Nuggets will be on Monday evening (also in Denver).

On the road, the Timberwolves have gone 29-15 in the 44 games they have played away from the Target Center in Minnesota.

As for Howard, he most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season (when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers).




