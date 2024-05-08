NBA Legend Dwight Howard Sends Heartfelt Message To Rudy Gobert
On Tuesday evening, the NBA announced that three-time All-Star Rudy Gobert had been named as the 2024 Defensive Player of The Year.
Gobert has now won the award four times.
Via NBA Communications: "Rudy Gobert has been named the Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year for a record-tying fourth time.
The 7-1 native of France joins Dikembe Mutombo and Ben Wallace as the only four-time winners of the award, which has been presented annually since the 1982-83 season.
Gobert is also the first player to win the Defensive Player of the Year Award with the Timberwolves."
Gobert is in his second season playing for the Timberwolves.
He finished the regular season with averages of 14.0 points, 12.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 66.1% from the field in 76 games.
The Timberwolves are also the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.
After Gobert won the award, NBA legend Dwight Howard sent out a heartfelt message (via X).
Howard wrote: "Congrats Rudy ❗️ From one DPOY to another I will say this has been the greatest defense I’ve seen out of all the other times you’ve won! Get that ring this year then go for another and be the only one with 5! Im telling y’all that Darkness retreat will turn you into a different animal 💯"
Howard won the Defensive Player of The Year Award three times as a member of the Orlando Magic.
Right now, Gobert and the Timberwolves have a 2-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets in their second-round playoff series.
Game 3 will be on Friday evening in Minnesota.