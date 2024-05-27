Shaquille O'Neal Sounds Off On Minnesota Timberwolves Star
On Sunday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves played the Dallas Mavericks (in Texas) for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.
The game was close, but the Mavs won by a score of 116-107 to take a 3-0 lead in the series.
All-Star forward Karl-Anthony Towns struggled and finished the loss with 14 points, 11 rebounds and three assists while shooting 5/18 from the field and 0/8 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal sounded off on Towns (via the NBA on TNT).
O'Neal: "Karl-Anthony Towns has not stepped up. 0/8 from three is unacceptable. After you shoot two threes and it don’t go down take your big a** in the lane and do what Chuck has been talking about."
Towns is the second best player on the Timberwolves, and he finished the regular season with averages of 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 41.6% from the three-point range in 62 games.
The Timberwolves are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.
They beat the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets in the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs.
Game 4 of the series will be on Tuesday evening (also in Dallas, Texas).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Indiana Pacers.
The Celtics lead the Pacers 3-0 with Game 4 on Monday evening in Indiana.