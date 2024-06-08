NBA Legend Reportedly Unfollows Brooklyn Nets Star Ben Simmons
The NBA has become arguably the most popular sports league on social media.
Fans love to see what their favorite players are doing, share their opinions and a lot of the league's news also gets broken on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Recently, NBA Alerts (an account that monitors social media activity around the league) reported that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has unfollowed Brooklyn Nets player Ben Simmons.
Via NBA Alerts: "👀 LeBron James (KingJames) is no longer following @BenSimmons25"
There were over 7,000 likes and one million impressions on the post in less than four hours.
Many fans reacted to the news.
It's worth noting that James is still following Simmons on Instagram.
In addition, Simmons has not posted anything to his X account since October 23, 2023.
Simmons was the first pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of LSU.
He had been seen as a potential superstar and, ironically, had a very similar playing style to James.
Simmons made the NBA All-Star Game in three out of his first four seasons and helped the Philadelphia 76ers reach the NBA playoffs three times.
However, he has dealt with injuries over the last few seasons and has been unable to return to All-Star status since joining the Nets.
This past year, Simmons averaged 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field.
He only appeared in 15 games and the Nets missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2018.