NBA Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Mavs-Celtics Game
On Sunday evening, the Boston Celtics took a commanding 2-0 lead over the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals with a 105-98 victory (at home).
The Celtics have held the Mavs to under 100 points in each of the first two games.
In addition, the Mavs only shot 6/26 from the three-point range in Sunday's loss.
After the game, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Los Angeles Lakers legend) Magic Johnson sent out several posts on X.
Johnson's first post: "The Celtics continue to prove that their overall talent is too much for the Mavs, winning tonight even without their stars Tatum and Brown as the lead scorer! They dominated both the paint and the perimeter - Jrue Holiday went 9-9 in the paint in his 26 point performance, and 4 other Celtics scored in double figures (Brown, Tatum, White, and Porzingis)."
Johnson's second post: "The Mavs are doing too much standing around and watching Luka and Kyrie go one on one. If they want to win, they need more ball movement and to start pushing the pace to get more easy buckets!"
The Celtics were led by 2021 NBA Champion Jrue Holiday, who finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block while shooting 11/14 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
Jayson Tatum dished out 12 assists, and Jaylen Brown finished with 22 points.
Game 3 of the series will be on Wednesday evening in Dallas, Texas.