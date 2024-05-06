Photo Of NBA Star Ben Simmons Is Going Viral
On Monday, the Met Gala took place in New York City.
Many celebrities and athletes always show up wearing unique outfits that get a lot of attention.
Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons was in attendance at Monday's Met Gala, and a photo of his outfit went viral on social media (h/t Bleacher Report).
Thousands of people are talking about Simmons (and the outfit).
Some of the reactions can be seen below.
Via The Hollywood Reporter: "At the 2024 #MetGala, Ben Simmons sports a clock briefcase"
Via Complex Style: "Ben Simmons is playing no games. An early contender for best-dressed man at the 2024 #MetGala"
Via Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer: "Ben Simmons in mid-season form at Met Gala"
Simmons finished the year with averages of 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field in 15 games (Simmons missed 67 games).
The Nets also had a tough season, as they were the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament).
Simmons was the first pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of LSU and came into the league with superstar expectations.
He spent the first five years of his career with the Philadelphia 76ers and was an NBA All-Star three times.
However, Simmons has dealt with a lot of injuries, so he has been unable to reach his potential.
The 27-year-old has one more year on his contract and will become a free agent next summer.