NBA Star Ben Simmons Makes Instagram Post That Went Viral
Recently, the annual Met Gala took place in New York City, and many celebrities (and athletes) always attend wearing flashy outfits.
Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons was in attendance at the event, and afterward, he made a post to Instagram that had over 100,000 likes.
Simmons captioned his post: "A man doesn’t stop when he’s walking through the fire 🔥🔥
💐🕰️ thank you to @thombrowne and everyone who helped create this timeless piece"
Simmons is coming off another season where he struggled with injuries.
The former LSU star only played in 15 games, and averaged 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field.
In addition, the Nets had their worst season in years, as they finished as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.
They missed the 2024 NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament).
Simmons was initially the first pick in the 2016 NBA Draft (out of LSU).
He had come into the league with superstar potential, made three NBA All-Star Games (with the Philadelphia 76ers) in his first four seasons.
That said, Simmons has dealt with a lot of injuries over the previous few years, and has been unable to regain his All-Star form with the Nets.
Simmons has career averages of 14.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 56.0% from the field in 332 regular season games.
He's also appeared in 34 NBA playoff games as a member of the 76ers.