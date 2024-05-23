Fastbreak

NBA Star Dejounte Murray Reacts To Victor Wembanyama News

Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray sent out a post on X about Victor Wembanyama.

Ben Stinar

Feb 11, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich talks to Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) after a game at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Victor Wembanyama is coming off an incredible rookie season.

Wembanyama finished the year with outstanding averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.

The 2024 Rookie of The Year was also recently named to the All-Defensive First Team.

Via Underdog NBA: "2023-24 All-Defensive First Team:
Rudy Gobert
Victor Wembanyama
Anthony Davis
Bam Adebayo
Herb Jones"

Jordan Howenstine of Spurs PR added more details about the accomplishment.

Via Howenstine: "Victor Wembanyama is the first rookie in NBA history to make First Team All-Defense.

He’s also the youngest to make any All-Defensive team (20 years, 101 days at end of season), replacing Dejounte Murray’s 2018 season with the Spurs."

Current Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray reacted to Howenstine's post.

His post had over 7,000 likes and nearly 600,000 impressions.

Murray wrote: "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Murray was the 29th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Washington and spent the first six seasons of his career with San Antonio.

He has been with the Hawks for each of the previous two seasons.

Feb 12, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) talks to head coach Gregg Popovich in the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
This past year, the 2022 NBA All-Star averaged 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 78 games.

Apr 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) dunks the ball on Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second half during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
The Hawks were the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record.

They missed the 2024 NBA playoffs after losing to the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament.

