4-Year NBA Veteran Reportedly Passed Away At 33
On Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the tragic news that Darius Morris (33) had passed away.
Morris played four seasons in the NBA for the Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.
Via Charania: "Four-year NBA veteran Darius Morris has passed away at the age of 33. Morris played for the Lakers, 76ers, Clippers, Grizzlies and Nets from 2011-2015."
Morris played his college basketball for Michigan and averaged 9.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field and 22.3% from the three-point range in 67 games (53 starts) over two seasons.
He was the 41st pick in the 2011 NBA Draft and spent the first two seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Over that span, Morris was teammates with NBA legends such as Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol, Metta World Peace, Steve Nash, Dwight Howard and Derek Fisher.
He averaged 10.5 points per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field in four games (two starts) during the 2013 NBA playoffs.
Following the Lakers, he spent the 2013-14 season playing for the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Anglees Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers.
In 2014-15, he played 39 games for the Brooklyn Nets.
Morris had career averages of 3.3 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 38.4% from the field and 32.2% from the three-point range in 132 regular season games.
He also appeared in nine NBA playoff games (two starts) for the Nets and Lakers.