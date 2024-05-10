8x NBA All-Star Wants To Play For The Orlando Magic
Dwight Howard is one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA.
He most recently played in the league during the 2021-22 season when he averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 61.2% from the field in 60 games for the Los Angeles Lakers.
The NBA legend is currently a free agent that is available to be signed by any team in the league.
Recently, Howard was on the The OGs Show, and revealed that he would like to return to the Magic.
Howard: "If I could go back to a team, I got to go finish with the Magic. It's only right."
The Magic are coming off a very good year where they reached the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.
They were the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record, and lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round (in seven games).
Howard was the first pick in the 2004 NBA Draft (out of high school) by the Magic.
He spent the first eight seasons of his career with the franchise and led them to the 2009 NBA Finals (they lost to Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers).
In addition to Orlando and Los Angeles, Howard also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers.
His career averages are 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 58.7% from the field.