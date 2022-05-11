Kyrie Irving Tweeted A Photo On Wednesday

Skip to main content

Kyrie Irving's Cryptic Tweet On Wednesday

Brooklyn Nets superstar point guard Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet on Wednesday with a GIF. The Nets got swept in the first-round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. Last season, they lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Brooklyn Nets superstar point guard Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet with a GIF on Wednesday.

The Nets had a disappointing season that saw them finish the regular season as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They had to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers (which they did) in the play-in tournament just to make the NBA Playoffs.

In the first-round they faced off with the Boston Celtics, who they beat in just five games the season before. 

This season, the Celtics swept the Nets, so the Nets (who were the preseason favorites to win the title) ended their season without winning a game in the playoffs. 

Irving (and Kevin Durant) signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019, and the pair have yet to make it out of the second-round of the playoffs during their tenure with the franchise. 

The 2011 first overall pick had an interesting year, because he began his season away from the team and later became a part-time player (only on road games due to the New York City vaccine mandate). 

The mandate ended up getting lifted, but between his inconsistent presence in the lineup, and the trade of James Harden, the season for the Nets was very volatile.

On Wednesday, Nets General Manager Sean Marks was asked about the future of Irving with the Nets. 

