Chicago Sky Rookie Angel Reese Talks Growing WNBA, Bringing Stars to League
There's been a lot of hype surrounding this year's WNBA Draft class. Former Iowa star and No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark has helped grow women's basketball immensely over the last two seasons, but so many others have contributed to the recent success of the sport. That includes former LSU standout and current Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese.
Reese scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds in 19 minutes in the Sky's 101-53 victory over the New York Liberty in Tuesday's preseason game. That performance came just one day after attending the Met Gala.
Following that performance, Reese said she talked to some high-profile stars while attending the Met Gala. She's optimistic that some of the biggest names in entertainment are going to start showing up at WNBA games, helping to grow the sport.
"The who's who are going to be courtside," Reese said, per ESPN. "I was at the Met Gala, and Usher's going to try to come up to a game in Vegas and Cardi B. I know some people that y'all might not think I know."
Chicago is in a particularly good spot with Reese, who was one of the most popular women's college players over the last two years. She's also teamed up with former South Carolina star Kamilla Cardoso — although the 6-foot-7 suffered a shoulder injury that will keep her sidelined for four to six weeks.
"Games are going to be packed," Reese said. "Standing-room only sometimes. We might get those. They just told us when I go back home to Washington, we're playing where the Wizards play. So the change is happening and it's not going to stop here. We're in a great direction with the charter flights. Being able to have that, that's a step in the right direction.
"The [collective bargaining agreement] stuff is about to happen within the next year, too, so just understanding the gravitation we have, everything is in our hands right now to control."
With stars like Clark, Reese and Cardoso coming into the league, there's a lot of excitement surrounding the start of the 2024 season. It's going to be fun to follow along and see just how much the WNBA grows throughout the course of the year.