Here's What Chris Paul Said After Game 5

Chris Paul met with the media after the Phoenix Suns beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5.

The Phoenix Suns blew out the Dallas Mavericks by a sore of 110-80 on Tuesday night to take a 3-2 lead in their second-round playoff series. 

Chris Paul had ten assists in the game, and after the big win he met with the media. 

The Suns lost Game 4 over the weekend in Texas, and Paul fouled out not even halfway through the fourth quarter. 

In the last two games he has scored seven points or less, but he had a much better game on Tuesday night. 

The series has been all over the place as both teams have dominated at home, but looked lost on the road. 

The Mavs will have a chance to force a Game 7 on Thursday night, while the Suns can advance to the Western Conference Finals with a win. 

Whoever wins the series, will face off with the Golden State Warriors or Memphis Grizzlies for a chance to make the NBA Finals. 

The Suns made the NBA Finals last season, but lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games. 

