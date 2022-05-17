Skip to main content

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Viral Tweet After Game 7 Loss

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks got eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs. The Celtics will now face off with the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Milwaukee Bucks had their season come to an end in Boston, Massachusetts, on Sunday afternoon when they got blown out by the Celtics. 

The Game 7 win for the Celtics moves them on to the Eastern Conference Finals where they will face off with the Miami Heat for a chance to make the NBA Finals. 

The Bucks won the 2021 NBA Championship against the Phoenix Suns, so the loss officially ended their title defense. 

On Monday, Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet with a photo. 

The Bucks finished the regular season as the third seed in the Eastern Conference, so they had a solid season, but their expectations are now championship or bust every season. 

As for the Celtics, they had lost in the first-round of the playoffs last season, so they are now having a big bounce back season. 

They are in the Conference Finals for the second time in three seasons, because in 2020 they also played the Heat in the round before the NBA Finals. 

However, the Heat won that series, but they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals. 

