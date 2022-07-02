Skip to main content
Here's Who The Boston Celtics Traded To The Indiana Pacers

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers made a big trade involving Malcolm Brogdon going to the Celtics. The Celtics lost in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors.

On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski reported that Malcom Brogdon had been traded form the Indiana Pacers to the Boston Celtics. 

While Brogdon is the key piece on the deal, the Celtics also gave up several players and a draft pick according to Wojnarowski.  

The Celtics dealt Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan, Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith and a 2023 first-round pick. 

The Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals, but they lost in six games to the Golden State Warriors. 

One of the biggest discussions for them heading into the offseason was if they could add another point guard that could play-make.  

Brogdon definitely fits that mold. 

