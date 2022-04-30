Here's What Ja Morant Said After The Grizzlies Eliminated The Timberwolves

Ja Morant met with the media after the Memphis Grizzlies eliminated the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 6. The Grizzlies will now face off with the Golden State Warriors in the second-round of the playoffs.

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 114-106 in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series on Friday evening at Target Center in Minneapolis.

The win for the Grizzlies advances them to the second-round of the playoffs where they will play the Golden State Warriros in California on Sunday.

After the big win, Morant met with the media.

Morant made his first All-Star Game this year, and he also started in the mid-season exhibition.

At one point, Morant was a zero star (not ranked) high school recruit, who ended up becoming a star in college for Murray State and the Grizzlies then drafted him with the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The Grizzlies were the eighth seed in the west last year, but finished the season as the second seed this year.

They will have a massive challenge when they face off with Steph Curry and the Warriors in the next round.

As for the Timberwolves, they are headed home for the offseason.

The irony is the fact that they dominated the series, but just could not close out the games when it mattered in the fourth quarter.

