Ja Morant Tweeted Viral Photos On Saturday
On Saturday, All-Star point guard Ja Morant sent out a tweet with three photos.
Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies had a fantastic regular season finishing as the second seed in the Western Conference.
The 2019 second overall pick also made his first All-Star Game and started.
In the NBA Playoffs, the Grizzlies beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in six games in the first-round, but they then lost to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in six games in the second-round.
The Warriors then beat the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals, and they are now headed to their sixth NBA Finals appearance in the last eight seasons.
As for the Grizzlies, even though their playoffs run came up short, they still had a solid season to build off of.
In 2021, they made the playoffs, but they had to play in the play-in tournament to secure the eighth seed.
They then lost to the Utah Jazz in five games in the first-round.
