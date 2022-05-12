Jayson Tatum's Viral Quote After Game 5

Jayson Tatum met with the media after the Boston Celtics lost Game 5 to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Boston Celtics lost at home to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night in Massachusetts by a score of 110-107.

The Game 5 loss now puts them in a 3-2 hole, which means that the Bucks can end the series with a win in Wisconsin in Game 6.

After the game, All-Star forward Jayson Tatum met with the media.

"The series is not over," Tatum said according to Keith Smith of CelticsBlog.

Tatum finished the game 34 points, six rebounds and four assists, but he shot just 2/11 from the three-point range.

The Celtics had come into the series on fire after sweeping the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round of the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Bucks have also played the entire series without their second best offensive player Khris Middleton.

Yet, the defending NBA Champion Bucks have all of the momentum heading back home with the lead.

The winner of the series faces off with either the Miami Heat or the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Related stories on NBA basketball