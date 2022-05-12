Skip to main content

Jayson Tatum's Viral Quote After Game 5

Jayson Tatum met with the media after the Boston Celtics lost Game 5 to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Boston Celtics lost at home to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night in Massachusetts by a score of 110-107. 

The Game 5 loss now puts them in a 3-2 hole, which means that the Bucks can end the series with a win in Wisconsin in Game 6.

After the game, All-Star forward Jayson Tatum met with the media.

"The series is not over," Tatum said according to Keith Smith of CelticsBlog.

Tatum finished the game 34 points, six rebounds and four assists, but he shot just 2/11 from the three-point range.

The Celtics had come into the series on fire after sweeping the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round of the playoffs. 

Meanwhile, the Bucks have also played the entire series without their second best offensive player Khris Middleton.

Yet, the defending NBA Champion Bucks have all of the momentum heading back home with the lead. 

The winner of the series faces off with either the Miami Heat or the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference Finals. 

  • STEPH'S HILARIOUS QUOTE AFTER GAME 5: Steph Curry had a great quote after the Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series. The Warriors now lead the series 3-1. CLICK HERE.
  • GIANNIS MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 4 LOSS: The Milwaukee Bucks had a tough loss at home to the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night. The series is now tied up at 2-2, and after the loss, Giannis Antetokounmpo met with the media. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18123799_168388303_lowres
News

Jayson Tatum's Viral Quote After Game 5

By Ben Stinar37 seconds ago
USATSI_18040774_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Said After Game 5

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_18107837_168388303_lowres
News

VIDEO: Inside The Bucks Locker Room After Win Over The Celtics

By Ben Stinar36 minutes ago
USATSI_17687437_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Steph Curry's Ridiculous Shot In Game 5

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16841573_168388303_lowres
News

Clippers Star Tweets HOT Take During Bucks-Celtics Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18247796_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Went Off In Boston

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18128972_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors And Grizzlies Final Injury Reports For Game 5

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17966371_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors And Grizzlies Starting Lineups For Game 5

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17644588_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Huge Khris Middleton Injury Update

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago