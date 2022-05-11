Skip to main content

Here's What Jimmy Butler Said After Game 5

Jimmy Butler met with the media after the Miami Heat beat the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 5.

The Miami Heat crushed the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 120-85 on Tuesday night in Florida, and they now have total control of the series (3-2) heading back to Philadelphia for Game 6 on Thursday night. 

Jimmy Butler has been playing phenomenal in the series, and he finished Game 5 with 23 points, nine rebound and six assists. 

After the big win, he met with the media. 

The Heat signed Butler in the summer of 2019, and instantly made the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014 that next season. 

They have made the playoffs in all three seasons that Butler has been there, and after getting swept (by the Milwaukee Bucks) in the first-round last year, they rebounded this season to be the first seed in the Eastern Conference. 

In the first-round of the playoffs, they dominated the Atlanta Hawks in just five games to advance to the second-round. 

The winner of the series will go on to play either the Milwaukee Bucks or Boston Celtics in the second-round. 

More on the Miami Heat can be read here. 

