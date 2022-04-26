Kevin Durant's 2 Tweets After The Nets Got Swept By The Celtics

Kevin Durant sent out two tweets that went viral on Tuesday after the Brooklyn Nets were swept by the Boston Celtics on Monday at Barclays Center in New York.

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were embarrassingly swept by the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the playoffs on Monday evening at Barclays Center in New York.

Losing in the first-round is bad when you have two superstars (Durant and Kyrie Irving), but getting swept is arguably a fireable offense for their head coach Steve Nash.

Rightfully so, Durant and Irving have taken their share of criticism for how the season ended.

On Tuesday, Durant sent out several tweets and two of them have gone viral.

Durant is a two-time NBA Champion and arguably one of the 20 best players to ever play the game of basketball.

However, some people point to the fact that he joined a team (Golden State Warriors) with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green to win his two titles.

He had also played with Russell Westbrook for nearly a decade, and the pair only made the NBA Finals once and did not win.

With the Nets, he and Kyrie Irving have failed to get out of the second-round of the playoffs in the two seasons that they have played together.

Ultimately, this summer will be a very interesting one for the entire organization, because they will have some important decisions to make on the surrounding cast going forward.

