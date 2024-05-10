Kyrie Irving's Viral Post On X After Mavs-Thunder Game 2
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks played the Oklahoma City Thunder (in Oklahoma) for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series.
The Mavs won by a score of 119-110 to tie up the series at 1-1.
Despite the victory, Kyrie Irving had a quiet night with nine points, three rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 2/8 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he sent out a post on X that had over 15,000 likes and 400,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.
Irving wrote: "Tribe, stay together no matter what. The mission is bigger than us. Continue to put God 1st through all endeavors.
Hélà🤞🏾🪶♾❤️"
Irving is in his second season with Dallas, and is coming off a strong year with averages of 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round (in six games).
As for the Thunder, they are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round (in four games).
Game 3 of the series will be on Saturday in Dallas, Texas.
Whoever ends up winning the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against the Timberwolves or the Nuggets.