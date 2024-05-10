Lil Wayne Makes Bold Statement After Boston Celtics Lose Game 2
On Thursday evening, the Boston Celtics lost Game 2 of their second-round playoff series with the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 118-94.
The loss was extremely concerning considering the Celtics went 37-4 at home during the regular season.
After the game, Lil Wayne (on FS1's Undisputed) had an intriguing take about the Celtics.
Wayne: "I think they needed this loss, actually. That's how their whole season went. They go for a nice little stretch, like a week or two stretch and then they lose, and gotta get kicked up."
The Celtics finished the regular season as the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record (the best in the NBA).
They beat the Miami Heat in the first round (in five games).
Over the last seven seasons, the Celtics have been to the Eastern Conference Finals five times, but they have been unable to win a title since 2008.
Going up against the Cavs will not be easy, as they have Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland in their backcourt and are loaded with depth.
In addition, the Celtics lost Game 2 while the Cavs were playing without 2022 NBA All-Star center Jarrett Allen.
The Cavs finished as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
They beat the Orlando Magic in the first round (in seven games).
Game 3 will be on Saturday in Cleveland, Ohio.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against the Knicks or the Pacers.