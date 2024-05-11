Nikola Jokic Made NBA History In Nuggets-Timberwolves Game 3
On Friday evening, the Denver Nuggets are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
During the first half, Nikola Jokic made NBA history by moving ahead of Avery Johnson (562) for sole possession of 51st on the all-time playoff assists list.
Following Johnson, the next player for Jokic to pass will be Robert Horry (575).
The Nuggets currently trail the Timberwolves 2-0 in the series after losing both games at home in Denver.
Most recently, the Nuggets lost Game 2 by a score of 106-80.
Jokic finished with 16 points, 16 rebounds, eight assists and one block while shooting 5/13 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
The Nuggets are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They beat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round (in five games).
Last year, Jokic led the Nuggets to the NBA Championship over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.
Jokic is coming off a sensational regular season where he averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 58.3% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range.
He was recently named as the 2024 MVP.
Via NBA Communications: "Nikola Jokić has been named the Kia NBA MVP for the third time, having previously earned the honor in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.
The nine-year NBA veteran from Serbia is the ninth player to win three or more MVPs."