Mercury's Natasha Cloud Sounds Off on Charles Barkley's Criticism of WNBA Players
Natasha Cloud has some words for Charles Barkley and other critics of WNBA players. The Phoenix Mercury guard took to social media on Friday to voice frustration over recent comments made by the former NBA star and current TNT analyst.
In Wednesday's edition of Inside the NBA during the Wester Conference Finals, Barkley sounded off on players in the WNBA who might be critical of Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark. He frequently used the word "petty," which didn't sit well with players across the league.
Friday, Cloud clapped back.
"I’m tired of hearing men talk about our league knowing nothing about our history," she wrote in a post on X. "Invest or (shut the expletive up). Respectfully."
Cloud followed that post with another, adding, "Y'all want us to be pitted against each other so bad."
Cloud, a nine-year veteran in the WNBA, wasn't the only one to speak up. Chicago sky rookie Angel Reese also fired back at Barkley after helping her team post a 90-81 win over the New York Liberty.
"And that's getting a WIN in a packed (arena) not just cause of one player on our charter flight," Reese wrote on X. She later deleted the post.
It didn't take long for Barkley's comments to go viral. He attempted to back Clark, who has brought a lot of attention and new fans to the WNBA. However, he upset several players in the process.
"You women out there, y'all petty, man. Hey, LeBron (James), you 100% right hatin' on Caitlin Clark. Y'all petty. I expect men to be petty because we're the most insecure group in the world. Y'all should be thanking that girl for getting y'all ass private charters; all the money and visibility she's bringing to the WNBA. Don't be petty like dudes," Barkley said during the broadcast.
"Listen, what she's accomplished — give her her flowers. Stop being petty, girls. She brought y'all ass charter (flights), all this money to the table, but y'all being petty like dudes. ... Caitlin Clark: Thank you for bringing all that money and shine to the WNBA."
Clearly, Barkley's comments were not well received across the league.