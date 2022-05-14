Here's What Damian Lillard Tweeted About Jayson Tatum

Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard sent out a tweet about Jayson Tatum on Friday night. The Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 to force a Game 7.

The Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night in Game 6 by a score of 108-95.

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum erupted for 46 points, and the win now forces a Game 7 back in Boston to determine who will win the series.

On Friday night, Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard sent out a tweet about Tatum.

Lillard's tweet said: "That boy @jaytatum0 sumn else. Bra from “parts unknown” lol"

Lillard and the Trail Blazers missed the postseason this year, and he missed a lot of the season due to injury.

As for the current series, the Celtics or Bucks can advance to the Eastern Conference Finals with a in on Sunday in Game 7.

The Miami Heat are waiting for whoever wins the series, because they already won their second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers in six games.

The Bucks won the 2021 NBA Championship against the Phoenix Suns last season, so they are still in the middle of their title defense.

