Sacramento Kings 3x NBA Champion Will Be A Free Agent This Summer
The Sacramento Kings are coming off a season where they were the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They beat the Golden State Warriors in their first play-in tournament game, but lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the second, so they missed the 2024 NBA playoffs.
This summer, one of their best role players (JaVale McGee) will become a free agent.
McGee had been paid $2 million this past season.
He finished the regular season with averages of 4.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 59.8% from the field in 46 games.
While McGee does not put up significant numbers, he is a very experienced center that could be a good addition to many contenders.
He was initially the 18th pick in the 2008 NBA Draft out of Nevada.
In addition to the Kings, McGee has also spent time with the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers over 16 seasons.
His career averages are 7.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 57.8% from the field and 909 regular season games.
McGee has also appeared in 74 NBA playoff games (23 starts).
He won three NBA Championships as a member of the Warriors and Lakers.
Considering McGee can likely be signed for a veteran's minimum deal, there is no question that he would make sense for an abundance of teams will be a name to watch.