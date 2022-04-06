Dejounte Murray's Viral Tweet Updating Everyone On His Illness
San Antonio Spurs star Dejounte Murray sent out a tweet about his illness that has kept him out of the last three games against the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets.
The San Antonio Spurs have been without their best player Dejounte Murray for the last two games, and he will once again be out on Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets.
The All-Star point guard sent out a tweet on Monday evening updating everyone on his illness.
Murray's tweet said: "I Randomly Got Sick And It Sucks It Happen At This Crucial Time While Me And The Team Are Rolling. I Lost 7-8 Pounds And Been Feeling Awful And Doing Everything To Get Healthy First Then Working Out To Get Ready To Help The Team Get In This Play In And Fight For The Playoffs."
The Spurs are currently the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 33-45 record in the 78 games that they have played in so far this season.
