Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Got Embarrassed

Steph Curry met with the media after the Golden State Warriros lost Game 5 to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Golden State Warriors got absolutely embarrassed on Wednesday night in Memphis when they lost to the Grizzlies by a score of 134-95. 

The Game 5 win for the Grizzlies gets the series back to 3-2, and if the Grizzlies were to win Game 6 on Friday at Chase Center, they would force a Game 7 back on their home court. 

After the loss, All-Star guard Steph Curry met with the media.  

Curry finished the loss with just 14 points, and even worse, the Grizzlies were playing without their best player All-Star guard Ja Morant. 

The Warriors are back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2019 season when they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals. 

Prior to the drought, they had been to the NBA Finals five times in a row, and won three NBA titles. 

As for the Grizzlies, they are the second seed in the Western Conference after being the eighth seed last season. 

The winner of the series will move on to the Western Conference finals to face either the Dallas Mavericks or the Phoenix Suns. 

