Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Steph Curry Pointed At A Fan Before He Made This Shot In The Warriors Win Over The Bulls
    Publish date:

    Steph Curry Pointed At A Fan Before He Made This Shot In The Warriors Win Over The Bulls

    Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Chicago Bulls on Friday night in San Francisco.
    Author:

    Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Chicago Bulls on Friday night in San Francisco.

    Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are off to a fantastic start to the 2021-22 NBA season. 

    They have the best record in the entire NBA (11-1), and no other team even has ten wins. 

    On Friday night, they defeated the Chicago Bulls 119-93, and the Bulls were tied for the first seed in the Eastern Conference before the game started. 

    They fell to 8-4 after the blowout loss. 

    During the game, Curry hit a three-pointer, and before the shot went in he pointed at a fan, and the clip of the remarkable highlight can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report. 

    Curry had 40 points in the game, and the two-time MVP looks like he could be making a run at his third time holding the MVP trophy. 

    • THE RICKY RUBIO SHOW AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN: Ricky Rubio has been in the NBA for over a decade and hadn't done what he did on Sunday against the Knicks in New York City at Madison Square Garden. The Cavs picked up a big road win and have been one of the biggest surprises in all of the NBA this season, and Rubio had a career-high in points. CLICK HERE.
    • NEW YORK KNICKS ANNOUNCE NEW UNIFORMS: The New York Knicks released their new City Edition Uniforms for the 2021-22 season last week. The jerseys look great, but what is even better is that the Knicks are an excellent basketball team right now. CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17023631_168388303_lowres
    News

    Steph Curry Pointed At A Fan Before He Made This Shot In The Warriors Win Over The Bulls

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16893318_168388303_lowres
    News

    Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Nuggets Game On Sunday

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17008160_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Suns' Chris Paul Tweeted On Saturday

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17159425_168388303_lowres
    News

    You Won't Believe The Lead The Celtics Blew In Their Loss To The Cavs

    8 minutes ago
    USATSI_16841994_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Klay Thompson Update?

    9 minutes ago
    USATSI_17119076_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Steph Curry's Ridiculous Shot In The Bulls-Warriors Game

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_17135319_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Golden State Warriors Are The Best Team In The NBA

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_16192201_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out The Video That Damian Lillard Posted To Instagram

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_15355731_168388303_lowres
    News

    Timberwolves Starting Lineup Against Clippers On Saturday Night

    13 hours ago