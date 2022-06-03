Timberwolves Star Puts Himself In All-Time NBA Starting Five

If there is one thing that Anthony Edwards does not lack, it is confidence!

Throughout the 2021-22 season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Edwards grew into more of a leader and he let his actions on the court speak louder than his words. Improving overall in his second season compared to his rookie year, the Timberwolves’ guard is well on his way to potentially being an All-Star in the near future.

When asked by House of Highlights recently to pick his all-time starting five, Edwards’ confidence showed once more, as he placed himself on a very high pedestal.

“Allen Iverson, Me, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Shaquille O’Neal. The best team,” Edwards said.

Now through two seasons in the NBA, Anthony Edwards has made a name for himself and has lived up to being the No. 1 overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft.

This past season, he averaged 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and shot 44.1% from the floor, 35.7% from three-point range. These were all career-highs for the 20-year-old and Edwards played a massive part in the Timberwolves getting back to the playoffs for the first-time since 2018.

Many will have a hard time denying that Iverson, James, Durant and O’Neal deserve to be on this list, but Anthony Edwards may be the only person in the world to include himself in an argument about the best starting five of all-time in NBA history!

The confidence and belief Edwards has in himself is as high as you will find amongst NBA players around the league, which is why the sky’s the limit for him.

Heading into Year 3, the former No. 1 overall pick will be looking to continue expanding his game to new levels, not only helping the Timberwolves make the playoffs again, but possibly making his first All-Star appearance of his career.

Other topics trending around the NBA: