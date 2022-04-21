Skip to main content

Viral? Dwyane Wade And LeBron James Had Tweets About Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade sent out viral tweets about Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Tracy McGrady was recently on the Club Shay Shay Podcast, and had some bold things to say about Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.   

McGrady pointed out that from a skills perspective Durant and Irving were better than LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.    

On Wednesday, both Wade and James appeared to agree with the former NBA All-Star as they each sent out tweets.

