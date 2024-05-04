Nicolas Batum's Viral Post On X After Philadelphia 76ers Lose To Knicks
On Thursday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers had their season come to an end when they lost to the New York Knicks by a score of 118-115 at the Wells Fargo Center.
The Knicks will now advance to the second round and face off against the Indiana Pacers, while the 76ers will head home for the offseason.
Nicolas Batum finished Game 6 with 16 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 5/7 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
After the game (on Saturday), Batum sent out a post on X that had over 10,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
Batum wrote: "Thank you Philly for this season. Thank you for your unbelievable passion and support, one of the best I’ve ever seen.
Unfortunately, this is not the way we’d like the season to end, but we tried to give everything we’ve got. Much love and respect to the City of Brotherly Love
Now it’s family time, and I’m looking forward to the Olympics."
Batum finished the regular season with averages of 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 60 games.
He also appeared in all six NBA playoff games.
The 76ers were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
In addition to the 76ers, Batum has also played for the Portland Trail Blazers, Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Clippers.