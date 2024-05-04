NBA Champion Thinks The Los Angeles Lakers Need To Trade For 5x All-Star
On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers had their season come to an end when they lost to the Denver Nuggets by a score of 108-106 in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.
The Lakers have now been eliminated by the Nuggets in each of the previous two seasons.
They will enter a significant offseason where there has the potential to be a lot of moving parts (the franchise already fired their entire coaching staff).
Recently, NBA Champion Nick Young sent out a post on X with what he thinks the Lakers need to do.
Young wrote: "Lakers Trade whatever you can for D Mitch anybody but Bron and AD championship For sure"
It's unclear if the Cavs would be willing to move Donovan Mitchell.
The five-time NBA All-Star is in his second year playing for the Cavs, and finished the regular season with averages of 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 55 games.
Right now, the Cavs are in the middle of a first-round playoff series with the Orlando Magic.
They are tied up with the Magic at 3-3, and Game 7 will be on Sunday in Ohio.
The Lakers have an extremely talented roster and won the 2020 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.
They lost in the first round of the 2021 playoffs, missed the 2022 postseason and lost to the Nuggets in the 2023 Western Conference Finals.