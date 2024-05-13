Nikola Jokic's Absurd Pass Went Viral In Nuggets-Timberwolves Game
UPDATE: The Nuggets won by a score of 115-107 to tie up the series at 2-2.
On Sunday evening, the Denver Nuggets are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series.
During the first half, Nikola Jokic made an excellent pass that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "JOKIC DIME.
JOKIC DUNK."
Jokic finished the first half with 19 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block while shooting 9/15 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 21 minutes of playing time (the Nuggets led 64-49).
The Nuggets trail the Timberwolves 2-1 in the series, but they are coming off a 117-90 victory in Game 3 (also at the Target Center).
Jokic finished with 24 points, 14 rebounds, nine assists, three steals and three blocks while shooting 10/18 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
The Nuggets are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
Jokic won his third MVP Award, and averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 58.3% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 79 games.
They beat Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round (in five games).
Game 5 of the series will be on Tuesday evening when the teams return to Denver.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Dallas Mavericks.
The Mavs lead the Thunder 2-1.