UPDATE: Nikola Jokic's Brother Reportedly Punched A Fan During Lakers-Nuggets Game
On Tuesday evening, the Denver Nuggets won Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 101-99 (at home in Colorado).
The Nuggets had trailed by as many 20 points, but had a huge second half and NBA Champion point guard Jamal Murray won the game on a buzzer-beater over Anthony Davis.
Nikola Jokic was brilliant, and finished the night with 27 points, 20 rebounds, ten assists and two steals while shooting 9/16 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
During the game, Jokic's brother was reportedly caught on a camera punching a fan in the stands.
Via The Athletic: "One of Nikola Jokić's brother threw a punch in the stands after last night's Nuggets-Lakers game. 🎥 cgallegos67/TikTok"
Michael J. Babcock of TMZ Sports reported more details.
Via Babcock: "The #NBA is investigating the altercation between Nikola Jokic's brother Strahinja Jokic and a fan during game 2 of the #Lakers-#Nuggets series last night in Denver, sources tell us."
Jokic has gotten off to an incredible start to the NBA playoffs and is averaging 29.5 points, 16.0 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 2.0 steals per contest in the first two games.
The Nuggets have a 2-0 lead in the series, and have won each of their previous ten matchups against the Lakers (they swept them in the Western Conference Finals last season).
Game 3 of the series will be on Thursday evening in Los Angeles, California.