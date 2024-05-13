Nikola Jokic's Dunk Went Viral In Nuggets-Timberwolves Game
On Sunday evening, the Denver Nuggets faced off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series.
The Nuggets won by a score of 115-107 to tie up the series at 2-2.
During the game, Nikola Jokic had a big dunk that got a lot of views on social media.
He finished the victory with 35 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one block while shooting 15/26 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
Jokic has been excellent during the 2024 NBA playoffs.
He is averaging 27.6 points, 14.0 rebounds, 9.1 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 54.9% from the field and 27.8% from the three-point range in nine games.
The Nuggets had lost the first two games of the series (at home), but were able to respond with two straight wins at the Target Center.
Game 5 of the series will be on Tuesday evening when the teams return to Denver.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Dallas Mavericks.
That series is 2-1 in favor of the Mavs with Game 4 on Monday evening in Dallas, Texas.
Jokic was recently named the MVP for the third time in his career.
He is coming off a season where he averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 58.3% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range.