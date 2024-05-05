Nikola Jokic Made Denver Nuggets History In Game 1
On Saturday evening, the Denver Nuggets lost Game 1 of their second-round playoff series (at home) to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 106-99.
Despite the loss, two-time MVP Nikola Jokic finished with 32 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and three steals while shooting 11/25 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
He also made Nuggets history by moving ahead of Fat Lever (78) for second on the team's all-time playoff steals list.
Following Lever, the only player that remains ahead of Jokic is T.R. Dunn (83).
Via The Denver Nuggets: "Nikola is now second in all-time playoff steals for the franchise 🃏"
Jokic is coming off another outstanding regular season where he averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 58.3% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 79 games.
The Nuggets are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They defeated Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round (in five games).
Game 2 against the Timberwolves will be on Monday evening (also in Denver).
The teams will then head to the Target Center in Minnesota for Game 3 (Friday) and Game 4 (Sunday).
Last season, Jokic and the Nuggets beat the Timberwolves (in five games) before winning the 2023 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.
At home, they are an outstanding 36-9 in the 45 games they have hosted in Denver.