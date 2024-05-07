Nikola Jokic Made NBA History In Timberwolves-Nuggets Game 2
On Monday evening, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves (at home) for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series.
Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic got off to a slow start to the game with eight points, six rebounds, seven assists and one block while shooting 3/8 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in his first 21 minutes of playing time.
That said, Jokic made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Jason Kidd (2,043) for 63rd on the all-time playoff scoring list.
Following Kidd, the next player for Jokic to pass will be Hall of Famer Tom Heinsohn (2,058).
The Nuggets trail the Timberwolves 1-0 in the series, so they will need a victory to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole before the teams head to Minnesota for Games 3 and 4.
In Game 1 (the Nuggets lost 106-99), and Jokic finished with 32 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and three steals while shooting 11/25 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
However, the Timberwolves were unable to contain Anthony Edwards, who went off for 43 points while shooting 17/29 from the field.
Game 2 of the series will be on Friday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.
Last season, the Nuggets beat the Timberwolves in the first round (in five games).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against the Thunder or the Mavs.