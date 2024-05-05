Nikola Jokic Made NBA History In Timberwolves-Nuggets Game
On Saturday evening, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves in Colorado for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.
Jokic got off to a solid start to the game and had 15 points, four rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 6/15 from the field in his first 23 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Bob Cousy (2,018), Jaylen Brown (2,025) and Kevin Johnson (2,026) for 64th on the all-time playoff points list.
The next player for Jokic to pass will be Hall of Famer Jason Kidd (2,043).
Jokic had another sensational regular season with averages of 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 58.3% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 79 games.
The Nuggets were also the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record, so Jokic will also have an excellent chance to win his third MVP Award.
In the first round, they beat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (in five games).
Jokic and the Nuggets are coming off a year where they beat the Timberwolves in the first round (in five games).
They then beat the Suns, Lakers and Heat to win the 2023 NBA Championship.
Game 2 of the series will be on Monday evening (also in Denver).
The winner of the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Mavs or the Thunder.