Obi Toppin's Mind-Blowing Dunk Went Viral In Pacers-Knicks Game 1
On Monday evening, the Indiana Pacers are playing the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.
During the game, Obi Toppin had an incredible dunk that went viral on social media.
Via The Indiana Pacers: "OBI TOPPIN BETWEEN THE LEGS 🗣️"
Toppin had 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and one block while shooting 5/7 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in his first 18 minutes of playing time.
Toppin has been one of the best dunkers in the league since getting drafted in 2020.
He finished the regular season with averages of 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 57.3% from the field and 40.3% from the three-point range in 82 games.
The Pacers are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 47-35 record.
They are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020, and defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round (in six games).
Before getting traded last summer, Toppin had spent the three four years of his career with the New York Knicks.
He helped the franchise reach the NBA playoffs twice.
As for the Knicks, they are the second seed with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round (in six games).
Game 2 of the series will be on Wednesday evening (also at Madison Square Garden in New York).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.