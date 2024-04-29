OKC Thunder And New Orleans Pelicans Injury Reports
UPDATE: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is available.
On Monday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans will host the Oklahoma City Thunder for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).
The Thunder have no one on their injury report, so they are fully healthy for the game.
Meanwhile, the Pelicans will be without two-time NBA All-Star Zion Williamson.
Cody Zeller is available, while Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is listed as questionable.
The Thunder are the first seed in the Western Conference and had a 57-25 record.
They are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season
That said, the Thunder have been excellent through the first three games and have a 3-0 lead.
Most recently, the Thunder beat the Pelicans by a score of 106-85 (in New Orleans).
All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 24 points, five rebounds, eight assists, four steals and one block while shooting 8/20 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
The Pelicans were led by Brandon Ingram, who finished with 20 points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block while shooting 7/14 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Game 5 of the series would be on Wednesday evening in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the second round and face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Los Angeles Clippers.