Oklahoma City Thunder Star Will Be The First NBA Player To Earn $1 Million Per Game
On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves will play Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals at the Target Center.
Before the game, the All-NBA teams were announced by the league.
Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named to the All-NBA First Team.
The former Kentucky star finished the season with averages of 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 53.5% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "2023-24 All-NBA First Team:
Luka Doncic
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Jayson Tatum
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Nikola Jokic"
Following the announcement, ESPN's Bobby Marks revealed that Gilgeous-Alexander will be eligible to sign an extension next summer that would pay him over $81 million for the 2030-31 season.
At that rate, he would be paid just under $1 million per game.
Via Marks: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is now eligible to sign a super max extension in the 2025 offseason.
He would be the first player to earn $80M+ in one season."
The Thunder are coming off a fantastic year where they were the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.
After sweeping the New Orleans Pelicans, the Thunder lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round (in six games).
Gilgeous-Alexander was the 11th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and has played six seasons in the league.
He spent his rookie year with the Los Angeles Clippers before getting traded in 2019.