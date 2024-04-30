Orlando Magic And Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Reports
UPDATE: Jarrett Allen has been ruled out (h/t Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium).
On Tuesday evening, the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers will play Game 5 of their first-round playoff series in Ohio.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Magic have no one on their injury report, so they are fully healthy for the game.
Meanwhile, the Cavs will be without Ty Jerome, Craig Porter Jr. and Dean Wade.
2022 NBA All-Star center Jarrett Allen is listed as questionable.
The series is tied at 2-2 after each team protected their home floor.
Most recently, the Magic beat the Cavs by a score of 112-89.
Franz Wagner led the way with 34 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and one block while shooting 13/17 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
The Cavs were led by Jarrett Allen, who finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and one steal while shooting 8/11 from the field and 29 minutes of playing time.
The Magic are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season when Aaron Gordon was still on the roster.
They are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 47-35 record.
As for the Cavs, they are in the NBA playoffs for the second straight season.
They are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 48-34 record.
Last season, the Cavs lost to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the first round (in five games).