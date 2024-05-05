Patrick Beverley's Viral Post On X About Anthony Edwards During Timberwolves-Nuggets Game
On Saturday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves are playing the Denver Nuggets (in Colorado) for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.
Anthony Edwards got off to an excellent start to the game, and had 25 points, four rebounds, one steal and one block while shooting 10/17 from the field and 3/4 from the three-point range in his first 21 minutes of playing time.
Many people on social media were talking about Edwards and one person who sent out a post was Patrick Beverley.
Beverley wrote: "🐜 is so Tough"
Edwards has established himself as arguably the best shooting guard in the NBA.
He finished the regular season with averages of 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.
The Timberwolves are also the third seed in the Western Conference and had a 56-26 record.
Beverley and Edwards were teammates for one season on the Timberwolves (2021-22).
That season, the team reached the NBA playoffs as the seventh seed in the Western Conference (and lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round in six games).
This past year, Beverley was with the Milwaukee Bucks, who lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round (in six games).
Game 2 of the Nuggets and Timberwolves series will be on Monday evening (also in Denver).
The winner of the series will advance to the Western Conference and play either the Thunder or the Mavs.