Patrick Beverley's Viral Post On X After Bucks-Pacers Game 6
On Thursday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks faced off against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.
The Bucks lost by a score of 128-90, so they have now been eliminated from the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Right after the game, Patrick Beverley sent out a post on X.
Beverley wrote: "Damn belt 2 A$$ @PatBevPod Congratulations Indy"
Beverley finished the game with six points, two rebounds and five assists while shooting 3/11 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Beverley was traded (via the Philadelphia 76ers) during the middle of the season, and averaged 6.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 73 regular season games.
The Bucks were the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record.
However, they dealt with injuries against the Pacers.
Giannis Antetokounmpo did not appear in the series, and Damian Lillard missed Games 4 and 5.
The Bucks have now lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs in each of the previous two seasons.
They had been expected to be a title contender, so the season was a significant disappointment.
Beverley will now be a free agent (this summer) that is available to sign with any team in the league.
He has played 12 seasons in the NBA for the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls.